Lifecyle of a Mine

Lifecycle of a Mine, a Web-accessible micro site released by gold mine operator Newmont Mining Corporation, provides an interactive summary of the strategies, activities, operations, and equipment used during the six stages of a mine’s life — exploration, development and design, construction, production, closure, and post-closure.

The microsite is a great resource for people seeking a better understanding of the mining business, students writing term papers, etc.

Photograph: Eagle’s Overlook by Carole Ross.

