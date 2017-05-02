ISO 14001 Implementation Guide

In September 2015, ISO 14001, the international standard for environmental management systems (EMS), was revised. The new standard requires EMS to be more strategic and outward looking, delivering greater value to organizations that implement the standard. The International Aerospace Environmental Group (IAEG) and Ramboll Environ have developed a transition guidance document to help aerospace organizations and their supply chains transition to ISO 14001:2015.

The guidance document evaluates the changes and presents approaches to meeting the new requirements, providing case studies and examples. Although focused on aerospace, the guidance document will be of use to any organization that is transitioning to or implementing the new standard.

The document provides information on seven key topics to help IAEG members transition to ISO 14001:2015:

Leadership and commitment

Internal and external issues

Determining the scope of the EMS

Life cycle perspective

Understanding the needs and expectations of interested parties

Risks and opportunities

Performance evaluation

Click here to access IAEG’s Transitioning to ISO 14001:2015 guide.

About the IAEG

International Aerospace Environmental Group (IAEG) is a trade association formed by major aerospace companies to address the complexity and variability of global laws and regulations impacting health and the environment. IAEG seeks to drive continual improvement in the processes used by the industry, thereby delivering consistently high quality products and regulatory compliance with reduced environmental impacts.

About Ramboll Environ

Ramboll Environ is the global Environment and Health practice of leading engineering, design, and consultancy company, Ramboll. Trusted by clients to manage their most challenging environmental, health, and social issues, Ramboll Environ has more than 2,100 staff worldwide. Ramboll works across the areas of Buildings, Transport, Planning and Urban Design, Water, Environment and Health, Energy, Oil and Gas, and Management Consulting, and has more than 13,000 experts across 300 offices in 35 countries.

Greg Roberts, a sustainability and management systems expert in Ramboll Environ’s Cardiff, Wales office, was one of the guide’s primary authors.

Photograph: Plane by Cecile K, Paris France.

Return to the EHS Journal Home Page