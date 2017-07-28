Safe Driving Video and Interactive Map

Safe Driving Video and Interactive MapJul 28th, 2017 | By EHS Journal | Category: Featured Articles
Take a break and watch this short video summarizing traffic fatalities by type and region. The video was prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and features an interactive map. It would make a great training tool for safe driving courses.
http://www.who.int/violence_injury_prevention/road_traffic/death-on-the-roads/en/#intro
Photo: Driving by Seigo Nohara, Kitami, Hokkaido, Japan
Return to the EHS Journal Home Page