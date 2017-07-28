Safe Driving Video and Interactive Map

Take a break and watch this short video summarizing traffic fatalities by type and region. The video was prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) and features an interactive map. It would make a great training tool for safe driving courses.

http://www.who.int/violence_injury_prevention/road_traffic/death-on-the-roads/en/#intro

Photo: Driving by Seigo Nohara, Kitami, Hokkaido, Japan

