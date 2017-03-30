EHS Audit Software in the Spotlight

From Verdantix

Software designed to support EHS audits is one of the most widely deployed applications across environmental, health, and safety (EHS) processes. Penetration rates for audit software vie with incident management for top place. According to the Verdantix annual survey of 301 EHS decision-makers, 40% of firms already use software to enhance their EHS audit processes, and 2017 promises a good kick in spending. Six per cent of firms intend to replace existing homegrown or commercial systems, a further 6% will invest in an upgrade with their existing vendor, and an additional 8% plan to invest in EHS audit software for the first time. An impressive 20% of firms therefore plan some level of additional spend in this category during 2017.

What’s behind the planned increases? Aside from the anticipated 11% increase in spend on EHS software recent updates to the ISO management standards for environment, energy, health and safety and risk had a positive impact. Mobile apps vendors such as Nimonik and SafetyCulture could benefit from this uptick in spend as much as vendors like Alcumus Group, Effective Software, Medgate, ProcessMAP and Q5 Systems. In fact, mobile apps innovation could be a driver of growth as audits are well-suited to simple, checklist-based forms unlike other EHS processes.

