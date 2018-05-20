America’s Greenest States

Take a break and check out this interactive map showing environmental rankings for America’s 50 states prepared by personal-finance website WalletHub. The company’s report, 2018’s Greenest States, includes a variety of entertaining lists showing best and worst air, water, and soil quality; most LEED-certified buildings per capita; highest and lowest consumption of renewable energy; etc.

Rankings were compiled by comparing 23 key metrics associated with environment performance and residents’ environmental-friendliness. Statistics, methodology, and rankings are provided in the report.

Photograph: River by Felipe Lopez.

